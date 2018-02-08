DOT proposes cuts to Shore Line East train service

He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
An off-duty paramedic was arrested in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child this summer.More >
An off-duty paramedic was arrested in connection with the death of a 15-month-old child this summer.More >
A local community is coming together to help one family in Manchester who unexpectedly lost a very special family member.More >
A local community is coming together to help one family in Manchester who unexpectedly lost a very special family member.More >
A 41-year-old woman was killed in a crash that involved a garbage truck in Windsor on Wednesday.More >
A 41-year-old woman was killed in a crash that involved a garbage truck in Windsor on Wednesday.More >
Detectives said they made a significant drug bust in Manchester in an investigation that began last month.More >
Detectives said they made a significant drug bust in Manchester in an investigation that began last month.More >
While Wednesday's storm may have departed, it left behind a glaze of ice on roads and vehicles.More >
While Wednesday's storm may have departed, it left behind a glaze of ice on roads and vehicles.More >
The state Department of Public Health released updated statistics on Thursday, showing that there have been 11 more deaths that are linked to the flu.More >
The state Department of Public Health released updated statistics on Thursday, showing that there have been 11 more deaths that are linked to the flu.More >
A two-alarm fire at a commercial building in East Hartford burned overnight.More >
A two-alarm fire at a commercial building in East Hartford burned overnight.More >
Dunkin' Donuts is ditching foam cups in favor of a greener option.More >
Dunkin' Donuts is ditching foam cups in favor of a greener option.More >
Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Monday afternoon.More >
Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex in Middletown on Monday afternoon.More >