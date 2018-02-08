Crash on I-84 in Manchester clears - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash on I-84 in Manchester clears

Posted: Updated:
Mutli-vehicle crash caused delays on I-84 in Manchester. (CT DOT) Mutli-vehicle crash caused delays on I-84 in Manchester. (CT DOT)
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

Drivers found themselves sitting in traffic on I-84 east is in Manchester on Thursday, due to a multi-car crash.

It happened right around rush hour, between exits 63 and 64.

The highway was closed for a period of time, but it has since reopened.

There is no word on if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.