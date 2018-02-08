Heavy delays on I-84 EB in Manchester following crash

Delays building after a mutli-vehicle crash on I-84 in Manchester. (CT DOT Camera)

Drivers are find themselves sitting in traffic on Interstate 84 east is in Manchester between exits 63 and 64 because of multi-vehicle crash.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The highway was closed for a period of time.

There is no word on if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for the latest details.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.