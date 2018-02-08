Snow showers today... then a weekend warm-up, and heavy rain!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Some scattered snow showers could produce a little light snow, primarily in NW CT, through the afternoon hours… a coating is possible.

Then, we trend milder (into the 40s we go), but wet this weekend. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun and a chance for a few showers… steadier and at times heavier rain, will arrive Saturday evening/night and last through Sunday (waves of rain will push through the state, at times there could be lulls). We could see a widespread inch of rain, with locally higher amounts. If/where the heavier rain comes down, poor drainage flooding could be an issue (also, smaller streams/creeks could rise out of their banks).

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

---------------------------------------------------

TODAY IS FRIDAY…

A warm front will move in the direction of Southern New England today and that means morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness. Snow showers will move across the state during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from 30-35. Snowfall accumulations will be spotty and light. Some locations could get a dusting or coating of snow.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will bottom out near 30, but they will tend to rise overnight.

A MILD, BUT UNSETTLED WEEKEND…

By tomorrow, the warm front will stall across Northern New England. Here in Connecticut, a light southerly flow of milder air will send temperatures rising through the 40s to near 50 degrees despite abundant cloud cover. A few rain showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry.

A storm system will spread a steadier rain into Connecticut tomorrow night and Sunday morning. Although the storm will be weak, there will be plenty of moisture and therefore there is the potential for heavy rain. Most of the rain should fall late tomorrow night and Sunday. During that time, an inch or more of rain could fall in parts of the state. The heavy rain could cause localized poor drainage flooding. Rain is expected to taper off and end at some point Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK…

A northwesterly flow of drier air will develop on the heels of the departing storm. However, the air won’t be too cold. Therefore, Monday should be a pretty nice winter day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

By Tuesday, high pressure will move across Northern New England. Meanwhile, a frontal boundary will stall across the Mid-Atlantic States. The front will be the focus of clouds, rain, and mixed precipitation. Some of that moisture could get picked up by a weak disturbance aloft that will approach New England from the west. Therefore, we expect the sky to become cloudy and we could see some light rain or a wintry mix in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday should be around 40 degrees, perhaps a little higher.

For now, Wednesday looks nice with a dry northwesterly flow. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 40s.

Another disturbance could move into New England on Thursday with rain or some mixed precipitation. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the 40s.

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE…

Yesterday marked the 5th anniversary of Blizzard Charlotte. The storm slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”