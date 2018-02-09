1 injured after crash on I-91 southbound in Rocky Hill

One person was injured after a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Friday morning. (DOT)

One person was sent to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Friday morning.

The crash was reported between Exits 25N and 24 around 2:15 a.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Connecticut State Police. Police said that person's injuries are non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police cleared the crash scene around 4 a.m.

