1 injured after crash on I-91 southbound in Rocky Hill - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1 injured after crash on I-91 southbound in Rocky Hill

Posted: Updated:
One person was injured after a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Friday morning. (DOT) One person was injured after a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Friday morning. (DOT)
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

One person was sent to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Friday morning. 

The crash was reported between Exits 25N and 24 around 2:15 a.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to Connecticut State Police. Police said that person's injuries are non-life threatening. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Police cleared the crash scene around 4 a.m. 

To stay ahead of delays during the Friday morning commute, click here.  

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.