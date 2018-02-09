Flames erupt from multi-story building in New Britain

Firefighters are battling a fire at a multi-story building in New Britain on Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 408 Arch St. around 5 a.m.

Flames could be seen from the third story of the building.

"I opened my window. I see the cloud of smoke, and I just jumped out of my bed, and ran up here," said Melissa Cummings of New Britain. "I said 'oh my God! Oh my God, it's my friend's store.' After that the whole building, it's on fire."

Firefighters fought the flames both on the ground and using a ladder truck.

There was no word on injuries

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

