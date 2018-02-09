Snow showers followed by steady rain this weekend

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Snow showers are possible as Friday evening goes on, but all eyes are looking toward a steady rain for this weekend.

Friday night, snow showers could produce spotty and light accumulation, but they will diminish as the night goes on.

Temperatures will bottom out near 30 degrees. They may actually rise overnight.

Saturday, the warm front is expected to stall across northern New England.

That could push temperatures in Connecticut into the 40s to near 50 degrees, despite cloudiness.

Some rain shower are possible, but most of the day will be dry.

The steadier rain moves in Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Although the storm will be weak, there will be plenty of moisture and therefore there is the potential for heavy rain," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The heaviest of rain comes on Sunday morning, and then again Sunday night.

DePrest said 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in many parts of the state.

“The heavy rainfall combined with the melting of snow and ice could cause localized poor drainage flooding,” DePrest said.

The rain is expected to end by Sunday afternoon.

Temps should remain in the 40s.

