Snow showers possible by Friday afternoon

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Friday may start out sunny but a few snow showers could arrive by the late afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the sunshine will be the result of a warm front that will pass through southern New England in the morning. However, that means clouds will eventually arrive.

"Snow showers will move across the state during the late afternoon and early evening," Haney said.

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Snowfall accumulations will be spotty and light," Haney said. "Some locations could get a dusting or coating of snow."

He said temperatures for the day will range between 30 and 35 degrees.

By Friday night, it should be mostly cloudy with temps bottoming out near 30 degrees. They may actually rise overnight.

Saturday, the warm front is expected to stall across northern New England.

That could push temperatures in Connecticut into the 40s to near 50 degrees, despite cloudiness.

"A few rain showers are possible, but much of the day will be dry," Haney said.

Late Saturday into Sunday morning, however, a storm system arrives.

"Although the storm will be weak, there will be plenty of moisture and therefore there is the potential for heavy rain," Haney said. "Most of the rain should fall late Saturday night and Sunday."

An inch or more of rain could fall.

The rain is expected to end by Sunday afternoon.

Temps should remain in the 40s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.