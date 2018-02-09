Warm temperatures and steady rain due for weekend

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A rise in temperature, coupled with steady rain is on tap for the weekend.

Following snow concerns on Friday night, temperatures will rise through in some places overnight due to a light southwesterly flow, said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Saturday, the warm front is expected to stall across northern New England, pushing temperatures in Connecticut into the 40s to near 50 degrees, despite cloudiness.

Some rain shower are possible, but most of the day will be dry.

The steadier rain moves in Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"Although the storm will be weak, there will be plenty of moisture and therefore there is the potential for heavy rain," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The heaviest of rain comes on Sunday morning, and then again Sunday night.

DePrest said 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in many parts of the state.

“The heavy rainfall combined with the melting of snow and ice could cause localized poor drainage flooding,” DePrest said.

The rain is expected to end by Sunday afternoon.

Temps should remain in the 40s.

