Rally held in support of couple facing deportation

A rally is being held on Friday afternoon to support a couple in Simsbury who is set to be deported next week.

Zhe Long Huang and his wife Xiang Jin Li, known by the Farmington community as "Kris and Tony," own Deco Nails in Simsbury.

They came to the United States 20 years ago from China and raised two children, who are 5 and 15. Their children speak only English.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will be at the rally outside the federal courthouse on Main Street in Hartford at noon.

Watch the rally here.

Channel 3 will have more on this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.