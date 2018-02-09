Yard Goats tickets now on sale

It may be winter, but spring training is around the corner.

The Hartford Yard Goats said tickets for their 2018 season officially went on sale on Friday.

"With so much excitement and enthusiasm spilling over from our inaugural season, we are putting tickets on sale earlier to accommodate the interest," said Mike Abramson, Yard Goats General Manager.

The Yard Goats have a total of 70 home games this season.

There are several new additions to Dunkin' Donuts Park that fans can enjoy, including high top tables, reserved seating at the Budweiser Sky Bar and a newly-created right field party porch.

Opening night for the team is April 5. The game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats starts at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket sales began at 10 a.m. They're available at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. They can also be ordered by phone and online starting at noon.

More information can be found on the team's website here.

