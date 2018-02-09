Woman killed in Windsor crash was visiting from Russia

A woman was killed in a crash in Windsor on Wednesday (WFSB)

Police in Windsor have identified the woman killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Windsor earlier this week.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon, during the snow and ice storm, on Bloomfield Avenue near Brewster Road.

A car and a garbage truck collided.

Police said two women were in the car at the time of the crash. They were visiting the United States on business from Russia.

The woman who died was the passenger in the car and was identified as 41-year-old Tatiana Vedentsova.

The driver of the car was identified as 33-year-old Pavel Kovalchuk, who sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the garbage truck was identified as 36-year-old Ali Hassan Murphy, who suffered minor injuries.

The truck is owned by Windsor Sanitation.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

