Clinics offering flu shots on Saturday

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control are saying this flu season has been record-breaking.

While flu activity is now declining in parts of the country, it could get worse before it gets better.

Experts have found one in 10 people who died from the flu also had pneumonia.

Officials say if you start having flu-like symptoms, don't wait to see your doctor before starting treatment.

In Connecticut, 11 more people have died from the flu in the past week, bringing the total number of flu deaths in the state to 63.

The state is hosting another State Flu Vaccination Day on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Department of Public Health is teaming up with local health departments to provide free or low-cost flu vaccines at locations around the state.

“Even though we are already well into the flu season, it is not too late to get your flu shot as there are still several weeks left to this season,” said Deepa Joseph, Director of Health for the city of Milford.

Flu activity continues to increase in the state, as experts say there are many more weeks ahead of us.

Health experts say that it isn’t too late to get vaccinated.

All individuals age 6 months or older are advised to get a flu vaccination to protect them from developing the flu.

