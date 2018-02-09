PD: 67-year-old woman reported missing from Shelton

Police have issued an alert for a woman who has been reported missing from Shelton.

Margaret Dowdy, 67, was last seen on Friday wearing a black jacket, blue hat, and two pairs of pants.

She has grey hair, blue eyes, and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-924-1544.

