Medical professionals take precautions against the flu

Medical professionals are on the front lines of this flu epidemic.

Their main train of thought is to treat every single patient that walks in the door at Velocity Urgent Care, but that certainly doesn’t mean they aren’t taking extra steps.

“This flu season has been extremely busy,” said Cindy Saraceno, of Velocity Urgent Care.

The highly contagious flu now being attributed to 63 deaths in the state of Connecticut.

Health professionals recommend avoiding people who display flu-like symptoms, but if you’re a physician assistant it’s not an option.

“If I go in to see a patient. If I look at their symptoms even if they have a fever, a headache, muscle aches symptoms of the flu, I will put a mask on myself,” Saraceno said.

Patients at Velocity Urgent Care are asked to wear masks to prevent the spread of the flu.

Cindy Saraceno got the flu shot and follows strict hand washing.

“Hand wash before. Hand wash after. Gloves at all times. It’s a rule in our clinic,” Saraceno said.

At home, Saraceno is a wife and mom and made sure her husband and kids got vaccinated.

“The second I come home I don’t know if my scrubs carry it but the scrubs stay in the garage I go in the shower and I try to minimize the number of germs that I bring home,” she said.

If you still haven’t gotten a flu shot, it is still being recommended by doctors and they are available at Velocity Urgent Care.

