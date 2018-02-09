Portland school district adds two days to make up for snow days

The Portland School District added two days to its calendar to make up for snow days (WFSB)

Many Connecticut schools have missed over a week of school due to snow days this week.

Portland’s Board of Education voted to add back two of the six snow days.

Connecticut school’s require 180 days of school but Portland is a little different.

Philip O’Reilly, the school superintendent said “Portland actually requires 181 days, so we make every effort to make the Portland requirement of 181 days.”

The two added on days will take place in February and March replacing two teacher training days.

Several parents weighed in on the issue and seemed to support the BOE’s decision.

Michael Dapkus said “Education comes first and obviously we know that safety comes first too.” He added, “This is New England and when it snows out, you have to make those days up.”

Another parent named Matt said “Look, kids aren't farming in the summer anymore, right? I think kids should go to school all year around.”

The move to make up snow days is not a first for Portland.

So far, the district has had six snow days this school year.

