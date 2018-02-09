Rain will end tonight

RAIN ENDS TONIGHT

So far, rain totals have stayed within our projected 1-2”. For instance, at last check, Hartford and Wethersfield have received 1.18”, Windsor Locks has received 1.37”, Waterbury has received 1.23”, and Bridgeport and Willimantic have received 1.11”. Rain showers will continue off and on through midnight, offering around a quarter of an inch of rain, on average.

The air will remain humid. As temperatures cool a few degrees – to between 35 and 42 -- the cooling will cause the air to reach saturation and, in turn, create patchy fog. Thus, visibility may remain low at times, making travel a little tricky.

NEXT WEEK

Drier Monday and Tuesday

Monday will bring drying --mercifully. A northwesterly flow of drier air will develop on the heels of the departing storm. However, the air won’t be too cold. Therefore, Monday will be a nice winter day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday looks good, too. High pressure will drift across New England and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be cooler, thanks to a north or northeasterly surface flow. Morning lows will be in the teens and 20s and afternoon highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Passing clouds Wednesday

We were once calling for a light batch of mixed precipitation Wednesday morning, but the models have backed off such a notion, and so will we. Instead, warmer air streaming into the upper levels of the atmosphere will be marked by high altitude cirrus clouds. You should otherwise expect that the rest of Wednesday to turn mild. Westerly flow will allow temperatures to rise to near 50 degrees.

Unsettled Thursday

Thursday may be wet, at least for a short time. A weak disturbance will move into New England from Pennsylvania and New Jersey with showers or a period of rain possible. The balance of the day will be rain-free and cloudy. At the same time, temperatures will remain well above normal with highs in the lower 50s expected.

Turning colder Friday

Friday will be unsettled and colder by afternoon. A cold front will be approaching, bringing clouds and rain showers by midday. Ahead of the front, the air will be milder, with readings in the 40s. As the front passes and the wind turns into the northwest, colder air will soon follow. It is possible for the showers to change to snow and accumulate minor slush on some roadways by the evening before the precipitation cuts off and drier air moves into the region.

Cool and dry next weekend

Saturday and Sunday will be seasonably cold and dry. A high pressure system in the Great Lakes will build east into New England, pushing away storms. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and lows will generally be in the teens.

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE

It was on February 8th and 9th in 2013 when Blizzard Charlotte slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

