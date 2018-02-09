Soggy all day

RAINY SUNDAY

Rain will continue today. A frontal boundary stalled to the south of the region will be the avenue that “rain making ripples” in the atmosphere will follow into Connecticut. The result will be a very wet day, with continuous rain and occasional downpours. The rain will gradually taper from northwest to southeast between 3 PM and 9 PM, as the front finally makes up its mind to move again.

The models have consistently pointed to southeastern Connecticut as the area most likely to see the heaviest rain and highest rain totals. Whereas most of the state will likely be in the 1” to 2.5” range for rain tallies, southeastern Connecticut may receive 3” or more.

Make sure your sump pump works! Although rain totals such as these will not bring widespread flooding, they may bring flooding in typically poorly-drained areas and in basements.

As high pressure tries to nose into the region tonight, partial clearing will occur and the wind will stir. Lows will be in the 30s and, in a few areas, close enough to freezing that patchy ice may be an issue.

NEXT WEEK

Drier Monday & Tuesday

Monday will bring drying --mercifully. A northwesterly flow of drier air will develop on the heels of the departing storm. However, the air won’t be too cold. Therefore, Monday will be a nice winter day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday looks good too. High pressure will drift across New England and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be cooler thanks to a north or northeasterly surface flow. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mixed Showers Wednesday

Wednesday morning’s commute may be tricky due to a wintry mix. A weak disturbance will send at least a few showers of mixed precipitation our way Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, enough that some roads may get a skimming of slippery slush. Such inconvenience won’t last long; you should otherwise expect that the rest of Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild. Westerly flow will allow temperatures to rise to near 50 degrees.

Unsettled Thursday

Thursday may be wet. Another disturbance will move into New England on Thursday with showers or a period of rain. However, temperatures will remain well above normal with highs in the lower 50s expected.

Colder Friday and Saturday

Rain could linger into early Friday morning, but most of the day will be colder and windy with a partly sunny sky. As high pressure tries to squeeze low pressure to the east, a stiff gradient will result and wind will be strong. That brisk northwesterly wind will usher in much colder air. We are forecasting highs 35-40, but temperatures may trend downward from that range during the afternoon.

Saturday will also be cold. A disturbance arriving from the west may also bring scattered snow showers that have the potential to bring minor accumulations.

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE

It was on February 8th and 9th in 2013 when Blizzard Charlotte slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

