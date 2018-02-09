Soggy and mild this weekend!

HEAVY RAIN THIS WEEKEND

Showers possible today

Today will be the better of the two weekend days, but not by leaps and bounds. The sky will be mostly cloudy and a rain shower is possible at any time, but most of the day will be dry. Despite the clouds, a light southerly flow will send temperatures into the 40s, to possibly near 50 degrees in some locations.

Rainy times tonight & tomorrow

Rainier times begin tonight. A storm system will spread a steadier into Connecticut Saturday evening. Although the storm will be weak, there will be plenty of moisture tapped from the Gulf of Mexico and eventually the Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, there is the potential for heavy rain Saturday night and Sunday. During that timeframe, 1-2” of rain could fall in many parts of the state. The heavy rainfall combined with the melting of snow and ice could cause localized poor drainage flooding. Rain should taper off Sunday afternoon, but another burst of rain is possible Sunday night. Sunday will be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the 40s to near 50.

NEXT WEEK

Drier Monday & Tuesday

Monday will bring drying. A northwesterly flow of drier air will develop on the heels of the departing storm. However, the air won’t be too cold. Therefore, Monday will be a nice winter day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s.

Tuesday looks good too. High pressure will drift across New England and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be cooler thanks to a north or northeasterly surface flow. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Mixed Showers Wednesday

A weak disturbance could send a few showers of mixed precipitation our way Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the rest of Wednesday looks good with partly sunny skies. Plus, a westerly flow of milder air will allow temperatures to rise to near 50 degrees.

Unsettled Thursday & Friday

Another disturbance will move into New England on Thursday with showers or a period of rain. However, temperatures will remain well above normal with highs in the lower 50s expected.

Rain could linger into early Friday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day should be partly sunny. A brisk northwesterly wind will usher in much colder air. We are forecasting highs 35-40, but temperatures may trend downward during the afternoon.

THE ANNIVERSARY OF BLIZZARD CHARLOTTE

It was on February 8th and 9th in 2013 when Blizzard Charlotte slammed the state with record breaking snowfall! Snow began on the morning of the 8th and it didn’t end until the morning of February 9th. During the evening of the 8th snow fell at the rate of 4”/hr. and there were numerous reports of lightning and thunder. Charlotte was a record breaking snowstorm for Bridgeport with a grand total of 30”. It was the second biggest snowstorm on record for the Greater Hartford Area with a total of 22.3”. Hamden hit the jackpot with 40” and Ansonia was buried under 36”. The blizzard set an all-time Connecticut 24 hour snowfall record!

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

