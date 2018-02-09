New Britain Ave in Newington following crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

New Britain Ave in Newington following crash

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Newington on Friday evening.

It happened a little before 5 p.m. on New Britain Avenue.

Police said New Britain Avenue was closed at Howard Street, however it has since reopened.

Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.