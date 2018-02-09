Police seek suspect in attempted robbery in West Haven

Police are searching for a suspect who they said attempted to rob a dollar store in West Haven on Friday.

Police said employees reported that around 2:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a masked man wearing a gray shirt with blue stripes and grey pants entered the Family Dollar Store on Captain Thomas Blvd, grabbed an employee to get cash from the drawer and threatened to use a gun.

Police said the suspect did not display a weapon, and did not successfully get cash before fleeing through the alley way toward West Walk condominiums.

Those with information are urged to contact police 203-937-3900.

