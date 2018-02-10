A soggy and mild Sunday morning, heavier rain in the afternoon

A dense fog advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. (WFSB)

The Early Warning Weather Day continues into Sunday as steady rainfall continues to fall across Connecticut.

A band of energy that will bring rain and mild temperatures is expected to shift upward from the southwest making for a wet Sunday with continuous rain and occasional downpours, Cameron said.

Southeastern Connecticut will see the most rain, up to three inches, whereas most of Connecticut will top off at one inch to two and a half inches.

The accumulation, Cameron said, could be enough to flood basements or bring flooding to areas with low to poor drainage.

A dense fog advisory has been issued in areas of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 10 a.m.

Cameron said bands of rain throughout the state, particularly in western Connecticut, brought up to a half inch of rain yesterday.

According to Cameron, rainfall slowed down between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

Monday and Tuesday, Cameron said are expected to be drier with highs in the 40s and partly sunny skies.

