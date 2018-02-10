Early Warning Weather Day issued, heavy rains and potential flooding

An Early Warning Weather Day has been issued by Channel 3 due to heavy rains and potential flooding. (WFSB)

Channel 3 has launched an Early Warning Weather Day in advance of heavy rainfall and potential flooding for the weekend.

Saturday will begin with isolated rain and mild temperatures, highs are expected to be in the mid-40s across most of Connecticut, according to Channel 3's Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

"A corridor of moisture is coming from the Gulf of Mexico,” Cameron said.

Some light to moderate rain will move in around 3 or 4 p.m and heavier rain will begin around midnight and into Sunday.

“After midnight another batch of rain comes in and it could be steady rain into Sunday, especially along the shoreline,” Cameron said.

According to the Channel 3 Futurecast, most of the state will get 1”-2” of rainfall. However, the southeast portion of the state might see totals of 2”-3”.

Cameron said there might be a chance for flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Monday and Tuesday look pleasant and temperatures will be in the 50’s on Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.