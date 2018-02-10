Heavy rain and mild temps to continue through Sunday

An Early Warning Weather Day has been issued by Channel 3 due to heavy rains and potential flooding. (WFSB)

More rain is on its way overnight from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Cameron said bands of rain throughout the state, particularly in western Connecticut, brought up to a half inch of rain.

Rainfall will taper off between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday into early Sunday morning as a band of energy leaves to the northeast, he said.

But, a second band of energy that will bring rain and mild temperatures is expected to shift upward from the southwest making for a wet Sunday with continuous rain and occasional downpours, Cameron said.

Southeastern Connecticut will see the most rain, up to three inches, whereas most of Connecticut will top off at one inch to two and a half inches.

The accumulation, Cameron said, could be enough to flood basements or bring flooding to areas with low to poor drainage.

Cameron said the temperatures will drop into the 30s potentially resulting in patchy ice.

Monday and Tuesday, Cameron said are expected to be drier with highs in the 40s and partly sunny skies.

