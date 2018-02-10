Malloy calls for Whalers to return to Connecticut

Governor Malloy invited the Carolina Hurricanes to return to Connecticut for one game. (WFSB)

In a letter to the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Governor Dannel Malloy has invited the Carolina Hurricanes to play one game at Rentschler Field.

In the letter to Carolina's Principal Owner, Thomas Dundon, Malloy said, "My proposal is simple: Bring the Whalers back to their rightful home for a regular season outdoor game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field."

The other alternative according to Malloy, would be to have the Hurricanes return and play one game at the XL Center.

The Governor said, "Hartford is a far more viable long-term home for the team than Raleigh."

"We have recently installed a new, NHL-quality ice floor and dasher boards, and the state has put forward an ambitious plan to modernize and upgrade its amenities and expand its luxury seating options."

Hartford is the largest media market without a sports franchise and that there are an estimated 175,000 NHL fans in our market, according to the letter.

Malloy said playing at Rentschler Field would be a perfect opportunity for the franchise to return and be embraced by its grateful fan base.

"With a capacity of more than 40,000 and a ready market anxious for an NHL team, eager to fill seats, buy tickets and merchandise, and support their team, this would be a perfect opportunity for the Hurricanes to embrace the franchise's heritage -- and be embraced by a grateful fan base."

