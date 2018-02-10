Police seek help finding Torrington armed robbery suspect

If you have any information, please call the Torrington police department at 860-489-2090. (Torrington police department)

The suspect was driving what appeared to be a green, older model Honda Accord. (Torrington police department)

Torrington police are asking for help in finding the suspect in an armed robbery at Daley Moving and Storage.

The suspect pulled out a silver revolver and demanded money at 636 Migeon Avenue on Feb. 9 around 5 p.m., according to Torrington police.

Police said the male suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, jeans, and gloves. He was last seen on Hoerle Boulevard driving what appeared to be a green older model Honda Accord with damage to the front passenger side of the car.

The two victims were told to go into the back of the business and were not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Torrington police department at 860-489-2090.

