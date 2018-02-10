Impending DACA expiration deadline felt by CT residents

State police arrested a woman for the murder of her husband in Burlington on Friday.More >
State police arrested a woman for the murder of her husband in Burlington on Friday.More >
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?More >
As parents, when do you need to get help for your child?More >
More rain is on its way overnight from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.More >
More rain is on its way overnight from Saturday to Sunday afternoon, said Meteorologist Mike Cameron.More >
In a letter to the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Governor Dannel Malloy formally invited the Hurricanes to return to play one game at Rentschler Field.More >
In a letter to the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Governor Dannel Malloy formally invited the Hurricanes to return to play one game at Rentschler Field.More >
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.More >
A mother is upset after her sixth-grade daughter told her she wasn't allowed to say 'no' if a boy asked her to dance. The school says the policy is meant to teach students inclusion.More >
An Amherst youth hockey coach turned himself in Thursday to face charges of grabbing the throat of an opposing team's parent.More >
An Amherst youth hockey coach turned himself in Thursday to face charges of grabbing the throat of an opposing team's parent.More >
Here are a few tips on what you should do if you find yourself caught in a dangerous winter pileup.More >
Here are a few tips on what you should do if you find yourself caught in a dangerous winter pileup.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
A 13-year-old Texas boy steered a group of students to safety when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency.More >
Police in Windsor have identified the woman killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Windsor earlier this week.More >
Police in Windsor have identified the woman killed in a crash involving a garbage truck in Windsor earlier this week.More >
An 11-year old boy from New York City who died while braving a frozen pond to save his drowning friend is being remembered as a hero.More >
An 11-year old boy from New York City who died while braving a frozen pond to save his drowning friend is being remembered as a hero.More >