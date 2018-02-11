Waterford police search for Ocean State Job Lot shoplifter

Waterford police are asking for the public’s help to identify the woman seen in surveillance video who they said shoplifted from Ocean State Job Lot.

Police said the woman was seen entering or exiting the store on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Those with information on the suspect or her whereabouts are urged to contact Officer Sylvestre #70 at the Waterford Police Department using reference case #2018-00241.

