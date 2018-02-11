Waterford police search for Ocean State Job Lot shoplifter

Thousands of people are without power in Stratford and Bridgeport on Saturday evening.More >
Thousands of people are without power in Stratford and Bridgeport on Saturday evening.More >
A Florida homeowner discovered a burglar breaking into his home after footage of the event was captured on his family's baby monitor.More >
A Florida homeowner discovered a burglar breaking into his home after footage of the event was captured on his family's baby monitor.More >
State police arrested a woman for the murder of her husband in Burlington on Friday.More >
State police arrested a woman for the murder of her husband in Burlington on Friday.More >
With a looming expiration date for the Dream Act, thousands of residents brought to the United States illegally as children could no longer be protected from deportation.More >
With a looming expiration date for the Dream Act, thousands of residents brought to the United States illegally as children could no longer be protected from deportation.More >
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 250,000 of its motorcycles due to a problem with the brakes that can cause them to fail without warning.More >
Harley-Davidson is recalling about 250,000 of its motorcycles due to a problem with the brakes that can cause them to fail without warning.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.More >
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.More >
In a letter to the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Governor Dannel Malloy formally invited the Hurricanes to return to play one game at Rentschler Field.More >
In a letter to the owner of the Carolina Hurricanes, Governor Dannel Malloy formally invited the Hurricanes to return to play one game at Rentschler Field.More >