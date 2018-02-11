Woman escapes attempted robbery while at a Bristol bank drive-thru

Police are searching for the man they said attempted to rob a female driver while she was at a bank drive-thru on Sunday.

Police said a woman reported that she was in her car withdrawing cash from the Webster Bank located at 150 Main Street in Bristol around noon when she said a man approached her car, opened the passenger side door, and tried to steal her cash.

Police said she quickly drove away from the area. Neither she, nor the man, were injured during the process, said police.

Police said the suspect is described as 5’10” man with a stocky build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a scarf concealing his face. Police said he may have been holding an object at the time of the robbery, but said it is unclear what that object may have been.

Those with information on the attempted robbery or the suspect are urged to contact Bristol Police at (860) 584-3011.

