Injuries reported in head-on crash in Fairfield

Six people were injured in a head-on collision in Fairfield on Saturday afternoon.

The crash took place in the area of 4680 Black Rock Turnpike around 4 p.m., in which police said 49-year-old Weston resident, Murat Doganaksoy with a passenger in the car collided with car driven by 37-year-old Fairfield resident, Nicole Demattia who had three passengers in the car.

Both drivers were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center for non-life threatening but serious injuries, police said.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the cause of the crash.

