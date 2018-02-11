Old Saybrook firefighters knock down house fire

Old Saybrook firefighters knocked down a house fire on Sunday morning just before noon.

Crews were called to Fordham Trail for a fire that was sparking in the basement, on the exterior, and in the first-floor wall.

Eversource temporarily shut off power to the home while firefighters worked to extinguish fire expeditiously, said firefighters.

Mutual aids responded from Essex, Clinton, and Westbrook, as well as, Middlesex Hospital Paramedics.

The Old Saybrook Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

