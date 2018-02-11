Firefighters battle house fire in Vernon - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters battle house fire in Vernon

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Vernon on Sunday.

The fire started on a home on Kenneth Drive just before 8 p.m.

Firefighters said a family of three and a dog live there, but were not home at the time of the fire. 

Firefighters said the fire sparked in the rear of the home and flames spread up the back to the attic of the home, which is uninhabitable.

