3rd suspect in Vernon bowling alley robbery nabbed in Newington

A third robbery suspect was apprehended on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington on Monday morning. (WFSB)

The third suspect in the robbery was arrested near an ice cream shop on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington. (WFSB)

A bowling alley robbery in Vernon sparked a police pursuit into Newington late Sunday night.

Two suspects were arrested, but a third eluded capture until Monday morning around 8 a.m.

Joshua Dionne, 19, of Hartford and 18-year-old Jerris Holloway face first-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, first-degree forgery, possession of marijuana and second-degree threatening charges.

The third suspect was captured on the Berlin Turnpike near Mortensen's Ice Cream. The suspect's identity has not been released and is being transported back to Vernon to face charges.

Vernon police told Channel 3 a car with three suspects fled from the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Vernon. A gun was shown in the business's parking lot just before 11 p.m.

The suspects fled south on Route 83.

They said they put out a "be on the lookout" alert with a description of the vehicle. The vehicle was pursued by state police when they found it in the area of Dobson Road.

The suspects eventually got onto Interstate 84 west at exit 66. Troopers were able to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to flee.

State police continued the pursuit into Newington where the driver crashed on the Berlin Turnpike near Webster Street.

Two suspects were detained, but the third fled.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Newington, Wethersfield and Berlin police assisted.

If the suspects fail to post their $250,000 bond, they'll face a judge in Rockville Superior Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.