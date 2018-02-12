900 customers without power in Norwich as crews replace pole from police pursuit

The pursuit began in a different town. (WFSB)

A crash following a police pursuit closed Laurel Hill in Norwich Sunday night into Monday morning. (WFSB)

A police pursuit resulted in a crash that closed a road in Norwich and knocked out power to 900 customers.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Laurel Hill.

Police have Laurel Hill closed on Monday from Water Street to Summer Street after the driver they were pursuing crashed a car into a utility pole.

They said since the pole needed to be replaced, about 900 people lost power while repairs were made. They said the outage would only last about an hour.

They said the pursuit began in another town; however, details have not been released.

One man was taken to an area hospital following the crash.

Officials with Norwich Public Utilities said the pole belongs to Frontier Communications.

