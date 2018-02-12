Police pursuit and crash closes road in Norwich

A police pursuit resulted in a crash that has closed a road in Norwich.

According to police, the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Laurel Hill.

Police have Laurel Hill closed from Water Street to Summer Street after the car they were pursuing crashed into a utility pole.

One man was taken to an area hospital following the crash.

Officials with Norwich Public Utilities say the pole belongs to Frontier Communications and currently, no customers are without power. Officials said if the pole needs to be replaced, about 900 people would be without power while repairs are made.

