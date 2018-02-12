911 call released, mother of Granby man says son stabbed her, husband

A police investigation is underway on Laurel Drive in Granby. (WFSB)

Christopher Rich is accused of stabbing his parents inside a home in Granby, according to police. (Granby police)

A man accused of trying to murder his parents in their Granby home has yet to face a judge for the crime.

Christopher Rich, 40, was charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and attempted murder.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and was scheduled to face a judge in Enfield on Tuesday. However, he remains in the hospital.

Police said they responded to the home on Laurel Drive just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

In 911 calls released on Tuesday, a woman identified as Rich's mother can be heard gasping and pleading for police assistance.

"My son has stabbed me, I'm bleeding," she told the dispatcher. "He's outside."

The woman proceeded to tell the dispatcher that her husband was on the ground by the front door.

Two victims were found inside with knife wounds. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

They were conscious at the time and reportedly in stable condition.

Rich was taken into custody outside of the home without incident. He is listed as living in the home with his parents.

On Monday, an East Granby officer was blocking off part of Laurel Drive, which is a dead end street, while investigators were at the scene.

Connecticut State Police were at the home for over 10 hours on Monday investigating.

A man who has lived on the street for about 20 years described the neighborhood as quiet.

“I got up to go to the bathroom around 2 [a.m.] and saw the cops rolling up and an ambulance," said Todd Breau, an eyewitness. "I thought they left. But then I got up to make a cup of coffee. And then I saw a news crew on my neighbor’s lawn.”

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they were shocked by the news.

“At least they’re alive, that’s all that matters," Breau said.

Breau said the neighborhood is not used to the commotion.

The state police central district major crime squad is helping with processing the scene.

Police said no other suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the public.

