Double stabbing investigation underway in Granby

A police investigation is underway on Laurel Drive in Granby. (WFSB)

A son is believed to have stabbed his parents inside a home in Granby.

Police said they responded to the home on Laurel Drive just after 3 a.m. on Monday.

Two victims were found inside with knife wounds. Both were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

They were conscious at the time.

An adult male was taken into custody outside of the home without incident.

The suspect is still being processed, according to police. They said they'll release his identity and charges at a later time.

A Channel 3 crew saw police tape up and at least two officers standing outside of the home with flashlights.

Two cruisers were also parked in front of the house.

An East Granby officer helped out by blocking off part of Laurel Drive, which is a dead end street.

A man who has lived on the street for about 20 years described the neighborhood as quiet.

“I got up to go to the bathroom around 2 [a.m.] and saw the cops rolling up and an ambulance," said Todd Breau, an eyewitness. "I thought they left. But then I got up to make a cup of coffee. And then I saw a news crew on my neighbor’s lawn.”

The investigation continues.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.