Granby man charged with attempted murder, accused of stabbing parents

Connecticut State Police said a UConn professor who was found dead inside his home last week may have been dead for months.More >
Police recently found the body of an elderly man who died several years ago inside a Virginia townhome.More >
A man is facing attempted murder after being accused of stabbing his parents inside a home in Granby.More >
The goal of Snapchat's newly redesigned app was to make it easier to use. But as the update rolls out to more users, Snapchat is getting criticism that the new interface is difficult to navigate.More >
Witnesses said an argument over the size of a German shepherd led to a deadly shooting at a Missouri sports bar.More >
Police were called to a serious crash in Hartford on Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Holcomb Avenue, before 10:30 p.m.More >
A police pursuit that began in Ledyard resulted in a crash that closed a road in Norwich and knocked out power to 900 customers.More >
A man was found mauled to death by lions on a private reserve in South Africa leaving only his head untouched.More >
A bowling alley parking lot robbery in Vernon sparked a police pursuit into Newington late Sunday night.More >
Police in some CT towns are alerting residents about a telephone kidnapping scam that has reportedly been making the rounds.More >
