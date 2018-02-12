One person hospitalized following New London fire

One person had to be sent to a hospital after a fire in New London on Monday morning.

According to the New London Firefighters IAFF Local 1522 union, crews were called to 21 Steward St. around 6:30 a.m.

An ambulance was requested for one victim, the union said.

There's no word on a cause or the extent of any damage.

