Plainville High sports manager leaves lasting impression

Anyone who has ever been to a Plainville High School sporting event knows its sports manager.

Matt Gingras has been a fixture at the school for the last 20 years. Those who know him said he's helped out with almost every sport at every level.

They also said he's left a lasting impression on students and coaches.

Whether he's serving pizza in the cafeteria or pumping up the team during halftime, Gingras is considered a Plainville High School legend.

"Assistant coach, head manager. You name it, I do it," he told Channel 3.

It's been 19 years since Gingras graduated from the high school. However, he said the place is home. That's why people find him on the sidelines for every baseball, football and basketball game.

"I help out with the offense," he said. "Next year I'm going to help out with the defense for football. Basketball, we're going to be a lot better than this next year."

"Matt is at practice every single day," said Jim Dinello, boys' varsity coach, Plainville High School. "He runs the clock for us, he comes out to give 'Matthew-isms' periodically to the team and words of inspiration. The bottom line is, just Matt's presence brings so much energy and you can't help but watch Matt and see how much he wants everything we do here to be a success."

Dinello said he's only been at the school for four years. In that short time, however, he said Gingras changed his life forever.

"He is truly a fixture here and myself and my players and everybody in the community and this building are truly blessed to have Matt as a part of these programs because he brings so much to everything that he does," Dinello said.

Students described their relationship with Gingras like a brotherhood.

"He makes every negative thing turn into a positive situation," said Jailen Lindsey, a senior. "I'm really close with him so he calls me his brother. When he calls me that, it makes me happy. Brings an energy in me, I get excited and I feel better."

Gingras also leads the school's unified sports team.

"It's a good time," he said. "They're a good bunch of kids."

Even though some of the days can be long and tiring, Gingras said he has no plans of leaving any time soon.

"I like it here," he said.

