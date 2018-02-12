Fairfield police seek gas station robbery suspect

A man robbed the Star Gas Station on Jennings Road in Fairfield on Sunday, according to police. (Fairfield police)

Police in Fairfield released surveillance photos of a suspect who robbed a gas station on Sunday.

They said it happened at the Star Gas Station on Jennings Road just before 6 p.m.

The clerk reported that a man entered the store, pointed a knife at him and demanded cash.

The clerk handed him an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Surveillance pictures showed the suspect wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a bright blue piece of cloth loosely wrapped around his head and sunglasses. The knife was described as having a black blade.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield police at 203-254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.