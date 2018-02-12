I-95 north off-ramp closed in Fairfield

A single-car crash has closed an Interstate 95 north off-ramp in Fairfield.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened by exit 23 on Monday morning.
Delays were reportedly very heavy in the area.
There's no word on a cause or injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.