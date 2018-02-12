I-95 north off-ramp closed in Fairfield

A single-car crash has closed an Interstate 95 north off-ramp in Fairfield.

According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened by exit 23 on Monday morning.

Delays were reportedly very heavy in the area.

There's no word on a cause or injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

