CT senator, construction workers to urge momentum for Trump's plan

Connecticut's senior senator said he'll hold a news conference to discuss the president's infrastructure plan.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll urge continued momentum as President Donald Trump releases his $20 billion infrastructure breakthrough on Monday.

However, he posted to Twitter that Trump's plan means sweeping corporate giveaways, fire sales of public assets and new tolls across the country "enriching private interests at everyday Americans' expense."

"More for hedge funds than hard hats, Pres. Trump's infrastructure plan relies on magical thinking, massive private interest profits, and a pittance of public investment," Blumenthal wrote.

At Monday's news conference, Blumenthal and construction workers plan to laud new investment.

The infrastructure plan is part of a bipartisan budget agreement that was reached on Friday.

Blumenthal said it is a significant down payment toward the $1 trillion-plus needed to bring the nation's "crumbling infrastructure" into the 21st century.

He said he has a desire to work across party lines to find solutions to grow jobs, invest in local priorities and reinvigorate the economy.

The news conference is at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot overlooking the MDC tunnel construction site on Brainard Road in Hartford.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.