Delays reported along I-395 south in Norwich due to truck fire

Interstate 395 south had delays on Monday morning due to this tractor trailer fire. (Jessy Kraft/iWitness)

Drivers were warned to expect delays along Interstate 395 in Norwich on Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported a tractor trailer fire on the southbound side near exit 18, by the Lisbon town line.

Only the left lane was getting by as of 10:15 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

