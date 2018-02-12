Delays reported along I-395 south in Norwich due to truck fire

Drivers were warned to expect delays along Interstate 395 in Norwich on Monday morning.
The Department of Transportation reported a tractor trailer fire on the southbound side near exit 18, by the Lisbon town line.
Only the left lane was getting by as of 10:15 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
