Arrest made in Farmington crash that killed 2 Canadians last September

Edward Brozynski was charged with manslaughter for his role in a crash that killed two Canadians back in September, according to Farmington police. (Farmington police)

A man was arrested for his part in a deadly crash that left two people from Canada dead last September.

According to Farmington police, 54-year-old Edward Brozynski of Newington was drunk when he crossed the double yellow line in his Honda Accord on Route 6 and struck a vehicle carrying four people.

The incident happened on Sept. 14, 2017.

Brozynski was charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, failure to keep right on a curve, operating without insurance, operating a his own vehicle with out-of-state plates, first-degree reckless endangerment and failure to use a seat belt.

Brozynski collided head-on with a Mazda 3 sedan.

Police identified the victims who died as 66-year-old Rejean St. Pierre and 66-year-old Benoit Boislard, both of Quebec.

Lisette Prince, 60, of Quebec, was a front passenger. She hospitalized in critical condition.

The vehicle was driven by 46-year-old Angelique Michaud of Quebec, who was treated and released.

Brozynski's bond was set at $275,000.

He's scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

