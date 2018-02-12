Norwich police seek suspect who damaged cars at auto dealer

A suspect is sought in connection with a number of vehicles that were damaged at a Norwich autodealer. (Norwich police)

A suspect is sought in connection with a number of vehicles that were damaged at a Norwich auto dealer.

According to police, the vehicles were damaged at Dream Automotive on Laurel Hill Avenue on Sunday between 5:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Officers released surveillance pictures of the suspect and a red Kia Soul with which a driver picked him up at a Cumberland Farms on Laurel Hill.

Antonio Rodrigues, who owns Dream Automotive, had surveillance cameras that captured an unidentified man causing thousands of dollars of damage to the cars in his used car lot.

“The vehicles he did get into he opened the glove boxes and consoles he was obviously looking for valuables,” Rodrigues said.

The suspect was in the lot for an hour, apparently unaware he was on camera.

“The surveillance footage showed him like he was a little could have been like drunk or intoxicated,” Rodrigues said.

Police said 17 cars were damaged.

“We do have his video where we’re asking the public anybody that recognizes him to contact Detective Wilber at the Norwich Police Dept. Give us any info we can use to apprehend him," said Norwich Police Capt. James Vega.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561 extension 3154.

