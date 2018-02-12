Norwich police seek suspect who damaged cars at autodealer

A suspect is sought in connection with a number of vehicles that were damaged at a Norwich autodealer. (Norwich police)

A suspect is sought in connection with a number of vehicles that were damaged at a Norwich autodealer.

According to police, the vehicles were damaged at Dream Automotive on Laurel Hill Avenue on Sunday between 5:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Officers released surveillance pictures of the suspect and a red Kia Soul with which a driver picked him up at a Cumberland Farms on Laurel Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561 extension 3154.

