Several arrested in New Haven-wide K2 overdose cases

K2, also known as spice or fake weed. (WFSB file)

A spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses that began late last month led to the arrest of several people in New Haven.

Police said they arrested nine people are searching for a tenth.

Mareani Reyes, Raul Santiago, Umar Abdul Shahid, Carlos Morales, Jose Javier Vega, Anthony Steven Williams, Destiny Pervis, Kevin Michael Sabo and Marcos Medero.

See their mugshots here.

They all face various drug-related charges.

Felix Melendez remains on the loose, police said.

Officers said "K2," also known as spice or fake weed, is a synthetic cannabinoid that is illegal controlled substance that can be addictive.

Police called them psychoactive, unregulated mind-altering substances.

Since Jan. 25, police said they've had to warn the public of the dangers associated with the drugs.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.