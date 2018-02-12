Waterford country club owner facing drug-related charges

David Mortimer and Kenneth McNeil are facing drug-related charges (Waterford Police)

Police have arrested the owner of Great Neck Country Club in Waterford on drug-related charges.

David Mortimer, 57 of Waterford, was arrested on Feb. 2.

Police and the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force were conducting surveillance in Groton when they pulled over a car that Mortimer and another man were in, on Route 12.

During the investigation, officers seized powder cocaine, the car, and cash.

The second person arrested was identified as 45-year-old Kenneth C. McNeil, of Waterford.

Both were released on a $2,500 bond.

Mortimer was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. McNeil was charged with possession of narcotics and sale of narcotics.

