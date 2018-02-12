CT officials call for probe of Interior Department

Connecticut officials are calling for an investigation of the U.S. Department of the Interior's failure to act on revenue sharing agreements between the state and two Native American tribes that are needed for the tribes to build a new casino.

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and U.S. Reps. John Larson and Joe Courtney, asked the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to investigate Monday.

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes operate casinos in Connecticut and are planning a joint casino in northern Connecticut to compete with an MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, that's expected to open in September.

Connecticut also is suing the Interior Department for failing to act on the agreements within 45 days as legally required.

Interior Department officials did not immediately return a message Monday.

